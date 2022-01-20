Omicron LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Pandemic 'Nowhere Near Over', Says WHO; Maha Likely to Reopen Schools From Jan 24

Live now
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus poured cold water on the theory that Omicron could mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and said “This pandemic is nowhere near over.” Maharashtra is likely to open schools from January 24 and the cabinet will meet on Thursday at 3.30 PM to discuss it. . Read More
Delhi reported 13,785 fresh COVID-19 cases and 35 more fatalities due to the infection on Wednesday while the positivity rate climbed to 23.86 per cent, according to the data shared by the Health Department. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate in the national capital is not low enough to lift the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the infection and that the government will monitor the situation for three to four days. The national capital had logged 11,684 Covid cases and 38 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate had declined to 22.47 per cent.
AAP councillor and leader of opposition in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Vikas Goel on Wednesday sought job and financial assistance to the kin of NDMC employees, who lost their lives while on Covid duty. He was speaking during a discussion on the NDMC annual budget for financial year 2022-23. In his speech, he accused the ruling party in the civic body of “turning Delhi into a garbage dump” and of irregularities in the contract for garbage disposal at the Bhalswa landfill site, which was “given at a rate of Rs 306 per metre”. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation is not proposing any increase in property tax in its budget in view of financial strains faced by people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel had said on November 25 while presenting the budget.
“When your house is on fire, you call the fire department not lawyers,” that’s how American scientist Prof. Peter Hotez explained the importance of patent waiver for Covid-19 vaccines. Professor Hotez in an exclusive interview to CNN News-18 said he along with Dr Maria Elena Bottazzi developed Corbevax and kept patents off the table to “help lower- and middle-income countries make this vaccine.” Developed at the Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Corbevax is based on the same technology used for manufacturing the Hepatitis B vaccine. Dr Bottazzi aid, “Anyone who can manage the production capacity using microbial fermentation technologies, have a prior experience with vaccines such as Hepatitis B, would be suitable for receiving the technology that we created.” READ MORE
Mizoram reported 984 new cases; active cases at 9075 pic.twitter.com/A1EXfe914h
— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022
Africa should no longer be the last in line to access vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday. Speaking at the official launch of the Nant-SA Vaccine Manufacturing Campus in Cape town, Ramaphosa said it was part of a far broader initiative to propel Africa into a new era of health science. The president joined Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, LLC, to launch the facility. The launch follows the announcement by South African-born US pharmaceutical company head Soon-Shiong in September last year of an ambitious initiative to build capacity for advanced health care in Africa.
President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities, the health department said. With this, the state’s caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934. The fresh Omicron cases took the tally of those infected with this strain to 1,860, it said.”Today, 214 patients of Omicron infection have been recorded in the state. Of these, 100 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, 68 by B J Medical College and 46 by the National Center for Cell Science,” the health department said.
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus poured cold water on the theory that Omicron could mark the end of the Covid-19 pandemic and said “This pandemic is nowhere near over.” Maharashtra is likely to open schools from January 24 and the cabinet will meet on Thursday at 3.30 PM to discuss it.
After a brief respite in the number of infections, India on Wednesday saw a new high for the third wave as the count of daily Covid cases crossed 3 lakh. As per The Times of India report, as of 11 pm, the national tally stood at 3,04,416. On May 15, India had last reported 3,11,077 cases. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 new coronavirus positive cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities. With this, the state’s caseload reached 73,25,825, while the fatality count rose to 1,41,934.
Omicron is continuing to infect the world at a startling speed, with more than 18 million cases reported last week alone, according to WHO. The number of Covid patients in the United States is at a record high and continues to climb, overwhelming hospitals. From Australia to Germany, infections are leaping to never-before-seen levels, putting a significant strain on health care systems.
Meanwhile, Japan on Wednesday widened COVID-19 curbs to the capital Tokyo and a dozen regions covering half the population as the Omicron variant of coronavirus drove record new infections. Already in effect in three regions, the measures, set to run from Friday until Feb. 13, were made official by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after getting the sign-off from an expert panel earlier in the day. “We are battling against an unknown virus, and I hope that we can overcome this situation with sufficient preparation and without excessive fear,” Kishida said.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.