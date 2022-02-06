Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Orders 5 Crore Corbevax Doses, May Go To adolescents; Compulsory Vaccination for Austrians Over 18

Live now
Centre has placed a purchase order with Biological E for five crore doses of its Covid vaccine Corbevax, which are expected to arrive by the end of February. Sources told TOI that once regulatory approvals are conferred, the government may also use the vaccine to expand its vaccination drive to cover adolescents below 15 years since most states are reopening schools.
More demonstrators poured onto the streets of Ottawa and other Canadian cities on Saturday demanding an end to Covid vaccine mandates, as protests against pandemic restrictions entered their second week. In the capital, demonstrators huddled around campfires in bone-chilling temperatures and erected portable saunas and bouncy castles for kids outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans
The Haryana government further eased some COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. “All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms,” according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity while following social distancing, ensuring regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the order said. “Gatherings of more than 100 persons are allowed with prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned,” it added.
While Corbevax is currently approved for restricted use only in adults, Biological E has recently completed trials in cohorts of 5-12 years and 12-18 years.
