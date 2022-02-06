Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Orders 5 Crore Corbevax Doses, May Go To adolescents; Compulsory Vaccination for Austrians Over 18

Read more

be vaccinated against Covid-19 or face the possibility of a heavy fine, an unprecedented measure in the European Union.

While Corbevax is currently approved for restricted use only in adults, Biological E has recently completed trials in cohorts of 5-12 years and 12-18 years.

The Haryana government further eased some COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Saturday, allowing all offices including the private ones to function at full capacity while entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are now allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity. “All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms,” according to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA). Earlier, only 50 per cent of the staff was allowed to physically attend offices.

Meanwhile, more demonstrators poured onto the streets of Ottawa and other Canadian cities on Saturday demanding an end to Covid vaccine mandates, as protests against pandemic restrictions entered their second week. In the capital, demonstrators huddled around campfires in bone-chilling temperatures and erected portable saunas and bouncy castles for kids outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and shouting anti-government slogans. Their chants of “freedom” were met with cries of “go home” by a smaller group of counter-protestors fed up with the week-long occupation of the capital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.