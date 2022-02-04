Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Education has written to states and union territories with a plan for learning recovery to ensure continuum of learning and mitigate the impact of the pandemic. This includes a financial support to students, funds for primary school teachers to purchase tablets and Rs 20 lakh per state and union territory to conduct oral reading fluency (ORF) study. “A comprehensive learning recovery plan (LRP) has Read More
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 15,252 new coronavirus cases and 75 fatalities, the state health department said. No Omicron infection was reported during the day. The state has so far reported 3,334 infections of the Omicron variant. Fresh infections in Mumbai city dropped to 834 on Thursday.
Rajasthan reported 8,073 COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Udaipur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, according to an official statement.
Twenty-five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Thursday while 1,514 new cases took the infection tally to 7,48,991, according to a medical bulletin. The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Fazilka as the death toll reached 17,360.
Goa reported 618 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths on Thursday, health officials said. The caseload rose to 2,41,089, while the death toll reached 3,717. The positivity rate was 14.72 per cent.
“In order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, there is an imperative need to have an urgent and appropriate strategy to ensure continuum of learning. We have taken a multi-pronged and holistic approach to ensure that children received suitable support,” the ministry said in the letter to the states and union territories.
Delhi on Thursday reported 2,668 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,38,647 and the death toll climbed to 25,932, the latest health bulletin stated.
The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million, Reuters calculations showed. The cumulative death toll is nearly 132,000. The health ministry has not published the total number of infections since mid-January, when it stood at just over 14 million. Since then, the seven-day average of new infections has held at over 300,000 per day, adding about a million new cases every three days.
The first few infections in France were recorded at the end January 2020. The seven-day average of new cases rarely rose over 30,000 per day throughout 2020 and 2021.
