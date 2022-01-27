Omicron LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Below 3L for Third Day But Deaths Rise; Moderna Begins Trial of Omicron-specific Booster

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: India’s covid tally remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day, however, the number of deaths crossed the 500-mark for the second day. India’s recorded infections of Covid-19 crossed 4 crores on Tuesday, of this, 50 lakh fresh cases were added in the last three weeks alone during the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country. US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that Read More
Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 21 deaths and 13,049 fresh COVID-19 cases, an official report said. The new infected include 2,234 in Jaipur, 1,846 in Alwar, 1,000 in Jodhpur, 801 in Ganganagar, 673 in Udaipur, 588 in Bharatpur, and 558 in Ajmer. According to the health department data, 11,572 people recovered from infection on Wednesday. Active cases in the state currently stand at 94,148. Out of the 21 deaths, four each occurred in Jaipur and Jodhpur, two each in Bikaner and Nagaur, and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jalore, Jhunjhunu Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur.
Israel announced Wednesday that it would start making fourth Covid-19 vaccine shots available to all vulnerable people aged over 18, continuing its drive to beat successive virus waves with top-up jabs. Israel was among the first countries to launch mass Covid immunisation campaigns for its population.
The Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-related restrictions in the state till February 10, but allowed malls and markets to remain open till 7 pm, extending the relaxation by one hour. Initially, various restrictions imposed by the January 5 order in some districts, which had witnessed a big spike in cases, were imposed in all districts, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) had said in an earlier order issued on January 13. Now, the guidelines released through orders on January 5, 10, 13 and 18 have been extended till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has halved in just 12 days after rising to a high of 94,160 on January 13, while it took 21 days for the active caseload to drop by half during the second wave last year. The third wave of the pandemic saw the active cases peaking to 94,160 on January 13. The number dropped to 42,010 by Tuesday. During the ferocious second wave last year, active cases had risen to a high of 99,752 on April 28 and the number reduced to 45,047 by May 19. Experts said the decline in cases is in line with their expectations.
India’s Covid case count continues to be the second-highest in the world after the US, where nearly 7.3 crore cases have been logged till date. India had reached the 3-crore mark in total cases on June 22, 2021, when the second wave was waning.
Reportedly, the trials will involve a total of 600 adults- half of whom have already received two doses of Moderna’s vaccine at least six months ago, and half of whom have received two doses plus the previously authorized booster dose.
On Wednesday, Israel announced that it would start making fourth Covid-19 vaccine shots available to all vulnerable people aged over 18. Israel began offering booster shots last summer and has since approved fourth shots for elderly and vulnerable populations. Health ministry director Nachman Ash announced a new stage in the campaign, saying that all immunocompromised people and frontline workers over 18 would be eligible for a fourth shot.
