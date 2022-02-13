Omicron LIVE Updates: Maharashtra’s Daily Case Count Drops by 62% in 1 Week; Less than 1,000 Cases in Delhi for 2nd Consecutive Day

Read more

health department on Saturday showed 920 people tested positive in the last 24 hours. On Friday, Delhi recorded 977 fresh infections.

Eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday while 444 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally in the state to 7,55,234, according to a medical bulletin. The deaths were reported from districts including Bathinda, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. So far, Punjab has reported 17,585 fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 80, followed by 58 in Jalandhar and 40 in Pathankot. A total of 1,111 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 7,33,402, the bulletin stated.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Saturday announced that it would lift “all restrictions” that had been imposed in the wake of the recent COVID-19 surge. The chief minister, who chaired a meeting of the crisis management group during the day, took to Twitter to say that the new guidelines will come into force from February 14.

Later, a notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run “normally” for all classes. Earlier 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.

