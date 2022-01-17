Omicron LIVE Updates: Govt Likely to Begin Vaccination Drive for 12-14 Years by March; India's First Jab Targeting Omicron in Sight

Read more

use for efficacy and immunogenicity soon, sources told the Times of India (TOI).

Reportedly, India may soon have its first messenger or mRNA vaccine soon, with the near completion of Phase 3 clinical trials by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. The firm has recently submitted Phase 2 trial data of over 3,000 subjects of their two-dose mRNA vaccine developed on the delta variant, and is close to completing Phase 3 trials, sources told TOI.

A total of 3.31 crore children in the age bracket of 15 to 17 years have already received their first dose, accounting for almost 45% coverage, just 13 days into the drive on January 3 this year.

“We aim to cover all the 7.4 crore adolescents in the 15-17 age bracket with the first dose by January-end so that we can start vaccinating them with the second dose from early February and finish the second dose by February-end. We want to start vaccinating children between 12 and 14 years from February-end or early March,” Dr Arora told TOI.

Meanwhile, the UK government is reportedly planning to do away with the requirement of mandatory COVID-19 tests post-arrival into the country for fully vaccinated travellers, including from India, as part of preparations of having to live with coronavirus in the future.

