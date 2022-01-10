Omicron LIVE Updates: India Starts 'Precaution' Dose for Healthcare Workers, Senior Citizens Today; Weekly Cases See 6-fold Rise

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: India recently announced “precaution doses” of Covid-19 vaccines for those who are above the age of 60 with comorbidities. The booster shots will be given starting today even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes the country’s Covid figures higher.
While appointment registration for the precaution doses began on Saturday, health officials said eligible people could also do a Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The Covid-19 peak would hit India in January-end and the country could see four to eight lakh cases every day, IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal and the lead of government-backed Sutra Model that tracks and mathematically predicts the spread of the virus, has told CNN-News18. Agrawal said the picture, however, would be clearer in the next three to four days. READ MORE
As the Omicron-fueled third wave of the pandemic accelerated across the country, India recorded by far the fastest weekly increase in Covid-19 cases, with a six-fold increase in infections in the week ending Sunday.
During the week of January 3-9, India reported more than 7.8 lakh cases, more than six times the previous week’s tally of nearly 1.3 lakh. The previous week (December 27-January 2) had seen a 2.8x increase in infections, reported the Times of India.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday reversed its earlier decision to keep gyms, beauty salons and spas shut amid an ongoing Covid scare and instructed in its revised guidelines to allow these establishments to function at a 50% capacity. READ MORE
AIADMK Chief Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has called upon the state government to shut the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops.
He said that the liquor outlets must be closed till the Covid situation becomes normal in the state. Panneerselvam said that at present the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is now 8 per cent and the liquor outlets of Tasmac must be closed at least till the TPR comes down to 5 per cent.
Panneerselvam in a statement on Sunday said, “Within three days those tested positive for Covid-19 have doubled. The state government allowing these shops to function is a reason behind this rise in cases.”
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that no doctors certificates would be required for persons aged 60 and above with comorbidities to be produced at the time of administration of precaution doses. Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctors before deciding to avail of the precaution dose, said the ministry.
During a workshop with states and union territories to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasised that nine months or 39 weeks should elapse since the administration of the second dose to make the beneficiary eligible for the precaution dose.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday instructed officials to accelerate the vaccination drive for adolescents in “mission mode” during a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.
During the meeting, he also reviewed the ongoing preparations of the health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Omicron variant of the Covid, and its public health implications for the country.
Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers of five states and a Union Territory to review the COVID-19 situation on Monday amid a spike in infections, official sources said.
The Union minister will virtually interact with health ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, an official source said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.
India recently announced “precaution doses” of Covid-19 vaccines for those who are above the age of 60 with comorbidities. The booster shots will be given starting today even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pushes the country’s Covid figures higher.
While appointment registration for the precaution doses began on Saturday, health officials said eligible people could also do a walk-in and get themselves registered. Only healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 with comorbidities are eligible to register for the ‘precaution’ dose. Only if you have certain co-morbidities will you be eligible for the ‘precaution’ shot.
Co-morbidities include cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney disease, stem cell transplant recipients, cirrhosis, cancer, sickle cell disease, and other conditions.
Meanwhile, Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya will interact with health ministers of five states and a Union Territory to review the COVID-19 situation on Monday amid a spike in infections, official sources said.
The Union minister will virtually interact with health ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, an official source said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.
According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.