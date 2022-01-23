Omicron LIVE Updates: Third Wave May Have Peaked in 4 of 8 Biggest Cities; Delhi's Covid Deaths Surge Even as Cases Fall

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: The third wave of Covid-19 pandemic has likely peaked in the four largest cities in the country, with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai seeing a decline of seven-day average of cases. However, the seven-day average was still rising in the next four biggest cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have seen a decline in transmission with the daily cases Read More
Over two lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the exercise commenced on January 10, according to official data. The third or the precautionary dose is being administered to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of the vaccine nine months ago. They are being given the same vaccine they received earlier.
Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Saturday, while 8,753 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection count to 9,01,303. So far, 10,165 people have died from the infection in the state. The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,595 fresh cases. Faridabad (1,030), Karnal (340), Panchkula (546), Sonipat (604), Ambala (492), Hisar (398) and Kurukshetra (308) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. “My wedding will not be going ahead,” she told reporters, adding she was sorry for anyone caught up in a similar scenario. Asked by reporters how she felt about her wedding cancellation, Ardern replied: “Such is life.”
Thirty-three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,699 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 7,07,847, according to a medical bulletin issued on Saturday. Seven deaths were reported from Ludhiana; five from Patiala; four each from Ferozepur and Mohali; three from Amritsar; two each from Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur and one each from Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Muktsar, Sangrur and SBS Nagar. The new fatalities pushed the death toll from the pandemic to 16,948. The number of active cases was 48,564.
Bihar reported more than 3,000 Covid-19 infections on Saturday while the number of active cases dipped below 20,000, a significant fall since last week, according to the state health department data. Altogether 3,003 people tested positive during the day, six less than the previous day’s figure. Positivity rate, which had crossed 3.5 per cent a week ago, has fallen to less than two per cent. On the other hand, 6,190 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This has caused the active caseload, which was in excess of 35,000 on Saturday last, to plummet. The state is now left with 19,578 active cases.
With 16 fresh coronavirus-linked deaths, the death toll rose to 23,038 in Uttar Pradesh, while 16,740 new cases took the infection tally to 19,33,165 on Saturday, according to an official statement. Two new fatalities each were reported from Lucknow, Rampur and Jaunpur. In the past 24 hours, 15,737 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 18,13,485. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 96,642, the statement said.
West Bengal recorded 9,191 new cases of Covid-19 and 37 fatalities, a bulletin of the state health department said. The caseload in the infection is now 19,58,265. The bulletin said the positivity rate improved to 11.13 per cent from Friday’s 12.58 per cent and the number of active cases declined by 11,159 to 123657. At least 20,313 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours which improved the discharge rate to 92.65 per cent. So far, 18,14,306 people have recovered from the disease in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, it said.
The data of Covid-19 infections suggest that the Covid caseload from the eight cities is decreasing and they are contributing lesser to the country’s tally to daily infections. With the cases still rising in the country, the caseload seems to be spreading in smaller cities and countryside.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 45 Covid-related deaths, the highest since June 5 last year, though the positivity rate in the national capital is decreasing. The death toll on Thursday was 43.
The trend in the national capital matches with what experts have been warning that the peak of cases in the third wave will be followed by the peak of fatalities. However, the situation in the third wave will remain much better than the second wave, according to experts.
Delhi recorded 11,486 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. With the fresh coronavirus cases, the total infection tally in the national capital has risen to 17,82,514. The death toll mounted to 25,586 on Saturday.
On June 5 last year, the city had registered 60 deaths and 414 coronavirus cases, according to official data. Delhi had logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection on Friday.
Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday had asserted that the danger of Covid-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is “quite under control”.
