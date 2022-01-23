Omicron LIVE Updates: Third Wave May Have Peaked in 4 of 8 Biggest Cities; Delhi's Covid Deaths Surge Even as Cases Fall

Read more

decreasing in the past two days.

The data of Covid-19 infections suggest that the Covid caseload from the eight cities is decreasing and they are contributing lesser to the country’s tally to daily infections. With the cases still rising in the country, the caseload seems to be spreading in smaller cities and countryside.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 45 Covid-related deaths, the highest since June 5 last year, though the positivity rate in the national capital is decreasing. The death toll on Thursday was 43.

The trend in the national capital matches with what experts have been warning that the peak of cases in the third wave will be followed by the peak of fatalities. However, the situation in the third wave will remain much better than the second wave, according to experts.

Delhi recorded 11,486 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent. With the fresh coronavirus cases, the total infection tally in the national capital has risen to 17,82,514. The death toll mounted to 25,586 on Saturday.

On June 5 last year, the city had registered 60 deaths and 414 coronavirus cases, according to official data. Delhi had logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 fatalities due to the infection on Friday.

Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday had asserted that the danger of Covid-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is “quite under control”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.