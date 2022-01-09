Omicron LIVE Updates: India's Covid Curve to Start Flattening Within 3 Months, Says ICMR Expert; Delhi Govt Increases Centres, Beds

Live now
Omicron LIVE Updates: Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said India’s active Covid curve would begin to flatten within three months in areas that had recently experienced a surge, according to a report. India reported 1.4 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and active infections are around 4.8 lakh. . Read More
Fourteen fresh Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 75, a health official said. Eight new Omicron patients have travel history, while four are local cases, and the travel history of two others are yet to be ascertained, he said. READ MORE
Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday. He said the state task force and health department had given their assessment of the COVID-19 situation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will decide on the extent of restrictions etc. READ MORE
Three persons, including two brothers, were arrested under the Epidemic Diseases Act after a large number of people turned up for the birthday party of their pet dog in violation of the pandemic guidelines here in Gujarat, police said on Saturday. Chirag Patel and his brother Urvish Patel, both residents of Krishnagar in Ahmedabad city, had thrown a big party on the birthday of their pet dog, Abby, an Indian Spitz, along with their friend, Divyesh Mehariya, a police official said. READ MORE
The Karnataka COVID-19 war room analysis into the infections in the past seven days from January 1 to 7 has revealed that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the Intensive Care Unit than the vaccinated, an official said on Saturday. Karnataka COVID-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil said unvaccinated people are 10-times more likely to have manifested COVID infection than vaccinated. READ MORE
Sticking to the same number of phases for the five state elections as in 2017 with a similar timespan, the Election Commission of India has taken the unprecedented step of banning all road shows and physical rallies from the onset till January 15 and will review the matter depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation. In doing so, the ECI seems to have taken a lesson from West Bengal elections. READ MORE
In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions in the state where it has announced the closing of schools and colleges; and banned the movement of people in groups of five or more, except for essential services. The order will be enforced from January 10 and will remain in place till further orders. The new curbs come as the state recorded a huge surge in coronavirus cases, with maximum infections reported in Mumbai. READ MORE
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said people will be permitted to travel during the complete lockdown on Sunday to attend family functions including weddings by producing invitations. Police would extend their full cooperation to such travellers who display invitations to attend family functions including marriages, an official release said. READ MORE
With 18,802 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in West Bengal on Saturday, the state sank deeper into a coronavirus crisis, as capital Kolkata clocked a cumulative weekly positivity rate of over 55 percent ending Friday, government officials said. The overall tally, since the pandemic erupted, has gone up to 17,30,759. READ MORE
The Delhi government has decided to increase 5,650 normal beds and 2,075 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, along with 2,800 beds in eight COVID-care centres, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. In a statement, he said the Delhi government is making all necessary arrangements in view of the rising coronavirus cases and the situation is normal.
“Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. It has been decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi’s health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of coronavirus and provide timely treatment to all the people of the state,” Jain said.
Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said India’s active Covid curve would begin to flatten within three months in areas that had recently experienced a surge, according to a report. India reported 1.4 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, and active infections are around 4.8 lakh.
Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the NTAGI Covid working group told Times of India that Global data and our own experience over the last five weeks show that Omicron infections are mostly asymptomatic or mild. “Few seriously ill hospitalised patients had other co-morbidities or were over the age of 60. The overall hospitalisation rate for people affected by Omicron is 1-2 percent, which is significantly lower than the rate of people requiring hospital care during the Covid wave caused by the virus Delta,” he said.
Among the 14 hospitals, 1,500 normal and 330 ICU beds are being increased in Indira Gandhi Hospital, 750 normal and 500 ICU beds in Lok Nayak Hospital, 750 normal and 400 ICU beds in the GTB Hospital, 400 normal and 195 ICU beds in Burari Hospital, 300 normal and 150 ICU beds in Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, 100 normal and 50 ICU beds in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
One hundred normal and 25 ICU beds are being augmented in Shree Dadadev Matri and Shishu Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, 100 normal and 25 ICU beds in Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital, 150 normal and 100 ICU beds in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, 600 normal and 100 ICU beds in Ambedkar Hospital and 150 normal and 75 ICU beds in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar.
Among the eight COVID-care centres, 1,000 beds will be increased in Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Centre Radha Swami Beas, Chattarpur, 500 beds in Sant Nirankari Covid Care Centre, 400 beds at CWG Complex, Akshardham, 400 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar, 200 beds at GTB DEM Block, 100 beds in Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, 100 beds in A&U Tibbia College Hospital, and 100 beds in Shehnai Banquet Hall.
Jain urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing for safety while going to public places. He also requested people not to come out of their house for unnecessary work. Delhi recorded 20,181 new COVID-19 cases and logged seven deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, according to data by the Health Department.
