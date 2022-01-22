Omicron Reinfection Possible, Mask Up And Follow Covid Protocol, Say Health Experts

Top health experts have not ruled out the possibility of Omicron reinfection and asked people to follow Covid-19 protocol and get vaccinated to check its spread and fatalities.

Maharashtra Covid-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi told The Times of India (TOI), “reinfection is something that we cannot ignore in Covid at all, irrespective of the variant. Even if people have recently recovered from an Omicron infection, they cannot take the risk of improper masking or no masking, because reinfection with the variant has still not been ruled out.”

Another member of the task force, Dr Rahul Pandit, added that there is still no official Omicron reinfection case reported anywhere in India, but not following Covid-appropriate behaviour after recent Covid recovery is still not an option. He added that masking and physical distancing are a must to preclude any possible reinfections — whether from Omicron itself or any other SARS-CoV-2 variant.

“If we use the three-month period between two infections (initial infection and reinfection) as the definition of reinfection, then it will be some time before we have clear data on reinfection with Omicron. It is, however, certainly feasible, just as it was with other variants, for people to test positive twice or more. But, infection is defined by active replication and is harder to prove,” Microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang told TOI.

Further asking people to be careful, in a recent tweet, Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, epidemiologist, health economist and a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, had said that there are lots of recent anecdotes about new Omicron reinfections after a recent Omicron infection. “It’s certainly possible if your first Omicron infection was a low-dose one that didn’t stimulate your immune system enough or if you’re immunocompromised. Be careful folks,” he tweeted.

New Omicron reinfection after a recent Omicron infection may be just anecdotal cases and must be extremely rare considering the overall burden of Omicron infections, said Dr Sanjay Pujari from the ICMR National Task Force on Clinical Research for Covid-19.

RT-PCR can be positive for a long period in some patients, it may also not indicate reinfection but residual non-infectious virus from the same infection, so we need to wait for stronger data, Pujari added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.