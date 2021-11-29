Omicron scare in MP as Botswana Woman Goes Missing in Jabalpur

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 which has sent jitters across many parts of the countries is also making shockwaves in Madhya Pradesh after a woman, who arrived from Botswana, went missing on arrival in Jabalpur city, last week.

The district administration and Dept of Health have launched a hunt to locate the woman. The woman reportedly arrived at Jabalpur’s Dumna airport on November 18 and is untraceable since then, despite the frantic search operation, claimed district administration in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The administration has distributed a helpline number for offering information about the missing woman, even as Air India has promised to offer details of the woman on Monday.

The administrative teams scanned hotels and guest houses of the city in search of the woman but could not locate her so far. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Khumo Oremeet Selyn, a native of Botswana who is said to have reached Jabalpur on November 18.

An officer of the Health Department said that a woman who was reached out by the administration with the help of a phone number mentioned in the passenger list refused she landed in Jabalpur and claimed she was with the embassy in New Delhi.

Officers from Jabalpur to Bhopal are being contacted by authorities about the whereabouts of the missing woman. After Air India hands details of the passengers on the said flight, all of them will be made to offer their samples and woman once located will be put under genome sequencing process.

Her contact tracing will also be done once she is located, said an officer from the Dept of Health in Jabalpur.

On Sunday, Amid the Omicron scare, the Centre put out a slew of new guidelines to be followed by states and UTs to contain the spread of the new Covid variant. As countries rush to impose travel curbs, the Centre has asked all states and UTs to focus on intensive containment, active surveillance, enhanced testing, monitoring of hotspots, increased coverage of vaccination and augmentation of health infrastructure.

A new coronavirus variant — B.1.1.529, officially named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO) — is known to carry 50 mutations overall, including more than 30 on the spike protein alone.

Six days after lifting all the covid19 curbs including those put on schools, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that classes will again run with 50% capacity and online classes will resume. Parental consent for attending classes physically will be re-imposed, added Chouhan amid Omicron threat.

