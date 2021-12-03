Omicron Test Results Awaited, No Decision Yet on Any Curbs on Unvaccinated People: Delhi Health Minister

As the world stares at renewed uncertainty posed by Omicron variant of the virus causing Covid-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says the national capital is taking all steps possible to prevent the variant from entering the general population in the first place.

In an interview to News18, Jain said all air travellers from abroad are being tested and those found positive are being isolated and treated at the LNJP Hospital. Their samples are being tested for the Omicron variant at two labs in the city, he said, adding that results for eight such tests are awaited. If the variant does manage to trigger a new wave of infections, the city’s hospitals are well-equipped to handle the situation, he added. Jain also said that Delhi faces a bigger risk of infections from abroad than it does from positive cases in other states.

Edited excerpts

How many samples have been sent for testing and how many cases are under surveillance?

The Omicron variant originated in South Africa. The whole world is worried because of this new variant and the World Health Organization (WHO) has also termed it as a “variant of concern”. Delhi is worried too. The second Covid-19 wave was also triggered by infections from abroad.

We are testing 100% of the passengers coming in from ‘at risk’ countries through RT-PCR. Four people had tested positive the day before. Now, in all, eight people have tested positive. All samples have been sent for genome sequencing. In two or three days, we will get to know which variant of SARS-CoV-2 is present in the samples.

Where have the samples been sent for genome sequencing and why does it take so much time to know which variant it is?

The LNJP Hospital itself is equipped with a lab. But the process of genome sequencing takes time, around 72 hours…

It will take two to three days before one knows about the variant?

Yes. It could be the Delta variant, the Omcron variant or some other variant. There are many variants in the country.

Where are the people who tested positive being treated?

All the people who tested positive are now at LNJP Hospital. They have been admitted and a close watch is being kept on them.

Will Delhi have to send samples outside for genome sequencing?

Delhi has two labs for genome sequencing, one at LNJP Hospital and the other at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). As of now, there is no need to send samples outside. Those who tested positive are being treated at LNJP Hospital and genome sequencing of their samples will happen there itself. If there is a rise in the number of cases, we will send samples to central government labs also.

There are rumours that Delhi could see new curbs on movement of people given the concerns over Omicron. It is being speculated that unvaccinated people may not be allowed to travel in the Delhi Metro.

Any decision on this will be taken only after talking to experts. For now, we have said in the context of schools that vaccinated staff may attend.

What is the government doing to avoid a fresh wave?

The first step is prevention, to stop the virus from entering the country. This variant has to come from outside, it is not within India. The international airport is the only place from where it can enter. So we are testing 100% of the passengers through RT-PCR. Those who test positive are being sent straight to the hospital. The others are being tested again on the 2nd, 4th and 7th day after their first test. Now, if it still spreads despite our efforts, our hospitals are ready. We have already designated 30,000 beds for this. We will immediately expand this as the need arises. Our preparations this time are on a much bigger scale.

What about the threat posed by positive cases in other states, especially given the time lapse between detection and isolation?

Unless there is a spread in infections from the new variant, chances of it reaching here are less. It has already spread in South Africa and some European countries. For instance, if Delhi has four cases, they are still confined to the hospital. There are no chances of the infection spreading from here as they have been cordoned off. Chances of the new variant entering Delhi from abroad are higher.

It is difficult to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in Delhi. Will the Delhi government step up efforts in this direction?

Yes, we will start a campaign on this again.

