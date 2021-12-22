Omicron Plays Party Pooper as Several States Clamp Christmas, New Year Curbs. Check List Here

The plans for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in several cities are unlikely to be spoiled this time due to the looming threat of Omicron as several state governments have issued restrictions and new guidelines to curb the spread of the virus. While Karnataka won’t allow DJs to perform in New Year celebrations, Mumbai has made it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited. Here’s a look at rules by various cities and state governments:

West Bengal

Due to a lower count of the highly contagious variant in West Bengal, the state government has announced that the restrictions on Christmas and New Year will be loosened. The ongoing restriction on movement from 11pm to 5am will continue till January 15, except for on Christmas and New Year’s, the authorities said in an order issued on Wednesday.

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended its covid curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity till the midnight of December 31.

The current permitted and restricted activities will continue on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1m the DDMA order said. Political, social, cultural, religious and similar such gatherings have not been permitted.

Maharashtra

The coastal state, which has reported a number of Omicron cases in the last two weeks, has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till the midnight of December 31. No social gatherings can take place along the beaches or tourist hotspots in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh, stringent orders which make it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited. In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated. On the other hand, only 25 per cent capacity with the same distancing norm will be permitted in open spaces.

The new rules came hours after Union health ministry said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India, of which Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of new variant each. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport in the financial capital, as per official data.

Gujarat

The state, which has thus far reported 11 Omicron cases, has extended the night curfew from 1am-5am till December 31. The gyms and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, while cinema halls can have full occupancy.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday banned public gatherings in areas, including MG Road and Brigade road in Bengaluru. There will, however, be no restriction on Christmas celebrations on December 25. The chief minister said that DJs won’t be allowed for New Year celebrations, and these restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2, 2022.

Besides, pubs and restaurants will operate with only 50% of their capacity, and their staff should mandatorily be doubly vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the state reported five more Omicron cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 19. State Health Minister K Sudhakar said all the new patients have mild symptoms and none of them has recent travel history.

