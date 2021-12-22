CHANGE LANGUAGE
Omicron to Spoil Christmas, New Year's For Delhiites as DDMA Tells DMs to Ensure Zero Gatherings

In this file photo, people wear face masks as protection against the coronavirus to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. (Representational image from Reuters)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has ordered the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks. "All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DDMA last week extended its covid curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity till the midnight of December 31.

The current permitted and restricted activities will continue on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1m the DDMA order said. Political, social, cultural, religious and similar such gatherings have not been permitted.

first published:December 22, 2021, 17:15 IST