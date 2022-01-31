Omicron Updates: Weekly Covid Cases Dip for First Time in 3rd Wave, Spike in Deaths Cause for Concern

Omicron Updates: Weekly Covid-19 cases in India registered a decline for the first time in the third wave of the pandemic while deaths from the virus continued to rise, registering a growth of 41% against the toll the previous week. India recorded just over 17.5 lakh fresh cases during the week ending Sunday (January 24-30), down 19% from the preceding week, giving hope that the third wave may have peaked at the national level although some states may continue to report a surge in cases. Last week (January 17-23), the country had reported nearly 21.7 lakh new cases, the highest in the current surge. If nationwide cases do continue to fall in the coming days, the third wave would be by far the shortest yet, having peaked in just four weeks. Cases had started rising in the last week of December.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and the Omicron variant:

• Maharashtra has reported a 25-day low in daily detections, while cases in Mumbai dropped by 18% over the past 24 hours.

• Kerala on Sunday recorded 51,570 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 49.89 per cent. 14 related deaths were also reported in Kerala as the tally of active cases rose to 3,54,595.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, which stands at over 4.10 crore currently, has started declining and that India is fighting the new wave of the pandemic with “great success”.

• Maintaining a consistent decline, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37%. The number of deaths, which as per experts lags around 2 weeks as compared to cases, was still high at 30. Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in Delhi for now.

• A type of coronavirus, NeoCov, that spreads among bats in South Africa may pose a threat to humans in future if it mutates further, according to a study by Chinese researchers.

