Omicron Wave Ebbing? At 25,920, India Logs 4,837 Lesser Covid-19 Infections Than Yesterday

India has reported 25,920 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, nearly 4,800 less than yesterday, 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s latest data. With the fresh tally, the active cases climbed to 2,92,092, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.07%. The total number of recoveries, stand at 4,19,77,238.

As experts say India’s Omicron wave is ebbing, on Thursday, the country recorded 30,757 fresh cases, the total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again. The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the last 11 consecutive days. The active cases have declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent. There has been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

