Omicron’s Immune Escape Very High, Says CSIR's Top Scientist; Warns Against Rapid Rise in Cases But All Mild

A study to measure previous infection found that just before the third wave (in May 2021) almost half of blood donors in South Africa had already been infected. (File photo/Reuters)

As experts across the world scramble to understand the potential danger likely to be posed by Covid’s newest variant, Omicron, India’s top genome sequencer and Director of CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, DR Anurag Agarwal sheds light on the virus situation at hand while also suggesting ways to curb its spread. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV, Dr Anurag Agarwal apprised the citizens of the ongoing preparations in the country to fight the disease. He said though Omicron continues below 1 percent of all the Covid cases in the country and Delta is the predominant variant with over 90 percent cases, the situation might change fast. “Potential to see rapidly increasing number of cases is very high. UK examples show that vaccinations are not showing good protection again Omicron hence trying to reduce infections should be the strategy that authorities should opt for going forward,". Though there may be an increase in the number of Omicron cases in India, a vast majority of the cases will be mild in nature, the doctor noted. RELATED NEWS Over 6 Crore People Inoculated with Both Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine in UP

However, he stated that as per findings immune escape of omicron is very high which can be overcome by mixing doses or by the intake of a booster shot. "Basic evidence is that three doses of Astra Zeneca give you increased efficacy," Dr Agarwal was noted saying.

Deliberating on the issues, Dr Agarwal also suggested a few methods which can be opted by the people to contain its spread. He said " India as one of the most populous countries has to maintain great caution. There is a need to limit the size of public gatherings. Either we impose discipline on ourselves or we wait for govt to impose it on us,".

Advocating the administration of booster dose, Dr Anurag Agrawal also said that people who got their second dose 6-9 months ago should be given a third shot, and elderly and health workers should be considered for a booster dose.

Notably, this comes at a time when the WHOsaid that it expects an increase in the number of hospitalizations and fatalities related to the infectious Omicron strain of Covid.

WHO also said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron. The health agency further added that it encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalized patient data through the WHO Covid Clinical Data Platform, the report said.

Last week, the WHO had said that a new variant could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic, but it’s still too early to say for sure.

