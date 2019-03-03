English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OMR Sheets of 108 Students Missing From Exam Centre in Odisha
Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the BSE, Odisha, in a tight spot.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Malkangiri (Odisha): OMR sheets of the Mathematics paper of 108 students who had appeared for matriculation examination were found missing from a government-run high school in Malkangiri district on Sunday.
The matter came to light after the authorities of SSD High School at Padia lodged a complaint at Padia police station, police said.
The complaint said the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of nearly 108 students, who appeared for Mathematics exam on Saturday, have gone missing from the school premises.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said a team led by ASP U C Nayak has been sent to the school to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.
"Investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances in which the OMR sheets went missing," he said.
The school authorities have also informed the district administration and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which conducts the annual matriculation examination in the state, about the incident, said an official.
Malkangiri sub-collector Rameswar Pradhan and other senior officials have reached the school for conducting further investigation into the matter.
The development comes a day after images of Mathematics question paper of the ongoing matriculation examination surfaced on social media on Saturday, prompting the state government to suspend three teachers in Kalahandi district.
Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the BSE, Odisha, in a tight spot.
The matriculation examinations began on February 22 and would conclude on March 8.
The Board of Secondary Education had earlier suspended 10 persons, including four examination centre superintendents, for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media.
The matter came to light after the authorities of SSD High School at Padia lodged a complaint at Padia police station, police said.
The complaint said the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets of nearly 108 students, who appeared for Mathematics exam on Saturday, have gone missing from the school premises.
Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said a team led by ASP U C Nayak has been sent to the school to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.
"Investigation is in progress to ascertain the circumstances in which the OMR sheets went missing," he said.
The school authorities have also informed the district administration and the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), which conducts the annual matriculation examination in the state, about the incident, said an official.
Malkangiri sub-collector Rameswar Pradhan and other senior officials have reached the school for conducting further investigation into the matter.
The development comes a day after images of Mathematics question paper of the ongoing matriculation examination surfaced on social media on Saturday, prompting the state government to suspend three teachers in Kalahandi district.
Earlier, the question papers of Odia, Hindi and English subjects went viral on social media, putting the BSE, Odisha, in a tight spot.
The matriculation examinations began on February 22 and would conclude on March 8.
The Board of Secondary Education had earlier suspended 10 persons, including four examination centre superintendents, for their alleged role in spreading images of questions on social media.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO Day 2: Kartik's Film Zooms Upwards, Ajay Devgn-starrer Scores Century
- Mandhana-Led India Look to Defy Odds Against Fancied England in T20Is
- Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
- This Airline Is Offering a Year's Worth of Free Tickets, If You Delete Your Instagram Photos
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results