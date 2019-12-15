On 10th Day of Hunger Strike for Death Penalty to Rapists, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Falls Unconscious
Swati Maliwal went on a hunger strike at Samta Sthal in New Delhi to demanding the passage of Disha Bill and capital punishment to rapists within six months.
File photo of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a city hospital after she fell unconscious on Sunday morning.
When Maliwal's condition deteriorated on Saturday night, doctors advised her to go to a hospital, but she refused to budge.
On Sunday morning, she was taken to the LNJP Hospital after she fainted.
According to a DCW member, she was initially taken to the emergency ward of the hospital since she was unconscious. Later when she regained consciousness, she refused to allow doctors to put her on intravenous fluids.
Maliwal was shifted to a special ward, where she was put on intravenous fluids, he said, adding that her condition was stated to be stable.
He said the DCW chief's supporters were stationed outside the hospital.
Maliwal was on a hunger strike for over 10 days at the Samta Sthal near Raj Ghat.
She on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Disha Bill, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty, is implemented in the entire country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Review: A Business Laptop With a Pleasing Personality
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'