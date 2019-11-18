Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

On 250th Rajya Sabha Session, House Marshals Ditch White 'Bandhgala' for Navy Blue Military-style Uniform

The earlier white bandhgala Indian attire with a safa has been replaced by a navy blue-coloured uniform with a peak cap, military-like stripes and stars on the shoulders with golden tassle attached on one side.

Arunima | CNN-News18Arunima24

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On 250th Rajya Sabha Session, House Marshals Ditch White 'Bandhgala' for Navy Blue Military-style Uniform
The new navy blue-coloured uniform (L) and the previous white attire (R).

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha kicked off celebrations to mark the historic 250th session of the House with a change in uniform of its marshals. The two marshals, who stand next to the Chair, were seen in military style uniform on the first day of winter session. Their earlier white bandhgala Indian attire with a safa has been replaced by a navy blue-coloured uniform with a peak cap, military-like stripes and stars on the shoulders with golden tassle attached on one side.

According to sources in Rajya Sabha secretariat, the design of the uniform was finalised after consultation with the National Institute of Design. "The final design is in-house, the marshals themselves finalised it but yes we did consult NID," an official said.

Two sets of uniforms have been designed according to the winter and summer seasons. In summers, the marshals will be seen in a similar military uniform in white colour.

The new uniform will be worn by the four marshals in the House as and when they are on duty.

Sources said, the need for changing the uniform of the marshals was felt about six months ago in order to give them an identity distinct from the watch and ward staff. "Marshalls are often confused with the other staff, who are there on the floor of the house to assist the members. There is a marshal and a deputy marshal next to the chair who point out the procedure and help the chairman run the house," the source said.

Many Opposition members were, however, unhappy with the change. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh objected to the military-like uniform and asked if a marshal law was imposed. Vice President Vankiah Naidu, who was in the chair dismissed the objection and said, "Don't raise insignificant queries at such a significant hour."

"Many state assemblies have similar uniforms for their marshals. Their uniforms were studied before finalising this design," a source said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram