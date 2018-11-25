English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On 26/11 Attack Anniversary, Slain Top Cop's Kin Say Religion Being Misinterpreted
Encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar was killed outside the Cama Hospital in south Mumbai after terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his partner Ismail opened fire at their police van during the terror attack on November 26, 2008.
Smoke billows out from burning Taj Mahal hotel during 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. (File photo/ Reuters)
Mumbai: The deadly 2008 terror attack in Mumbai was a result of "misinterpretation of religion", feels a relative of encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, who was killed while fighting terrorists that day.
The slain police inspector's family members still feel his loss and not a day goes by when they don't remember him, Salaskar's niece Mansi said Sunday.
Salaskar, then Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, and IPS officer Ashok Kamte were killed outside the Cama Hospital in south Mumbai after terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his partner Ismail opened fire at their police van during the terror attack on November 26, 2008.
Remembering her uncle 10 years after the incident, Mansi said, "I strongly believe religion is being misinterpreted and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was the result of it. What my family and I witnessed very closely is terrorism in the name of religion and faith."
She was speaking at an interfaith dialogue, organised by the Jewish community in India and Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City Foundation, on the eve of 10th anniversary of the attack.
Describing Salaskar as a pillar of unconditional strength and love for the close-knit family, she said, "My uncle attained martyrdom in the terror attack... I don't know how to describe the agony and anger we have lived with over the years."
"The plight of 26/11 has left a void in our lives. Ten years later also we feel the loss and pain. He is present in our everyday conversation... not a day goes by when we don't miss him," she added.
Nearly 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in 2008. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was awarded death sentence by a court.
