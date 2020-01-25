- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 113/120
- TRS 98
- INC 6
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
On 71st Republic Day, J&K Police Bags Maximum Number of Gallantry Honours with 108 Medals, CRPF 76
A total of 105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP followed by 75 PMG to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is also deployed in the UT for counter-terror duties.
Jammu and Kashmir Police Dare Devils exhibit their skills as they take part in the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade in Jammu. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, according to an official order on Saturday.
The Union Territory police, thickly involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, has also bagged three top President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) while one has been accorded to the CRPF (posthumously), a Union home ministry order said.
Jharkhand Police has been given 33 PMG. The medals are declared biannually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.
