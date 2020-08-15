On 74th Independence Day, UP Govt to Release 74 Convicts Lodged in Different State Jails

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to release 74 convicts lodged in various jails of the state, an official statement said.

In a statement issued here on late Friday night, the state government said that there are 40 convicts lodged in various jails who have completed their term but are unable to come out because they do not have money to deposit the fine.

Such convicts have been identified on the instruction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the statement said. Apart from this, the government has also decided to release 34 convicts who have been awarded life term but have shown satisfactory behaviour.