On the Day Congress Gave a Call to Delete NaMo App, it Ends up Taking Down its Own

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.



Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS.



He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.



Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.#DeleteNaMoApp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 26, 2018

Now that we're talking tech, would you care to answer @RahulGandhi ji why Congress sends data to Singapore Servers which can be accessed by any Tom, Dick and Analytica? pic.twitter.com/U5YLTckBsf — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

Ye kya @RahulGandhi ji it seems your team is doing the opposite of what you asked for. Instead of #DeleteNaMoApp, they have deleted the Congress App itself 😂 pic.twitter.com/NrbMxz57gs — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2018

Rahul Gandhi gave a call to #DeleteNaMoApp, but Congress deleted its own App from the App store after they were called out. What is the Congress party hiding? pic.twitter.com/nAJTDAMmoc — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

New Delhi:The Congress on Monday found itself on a sticky wicket after it had to take down its app amid allegations that the data captured by it was being sent to Singapore servers.The Congress has been targeting the ruling BJP over the Narendra Modi app - the official mobile app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – alleging that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent.Earlier this morning, Rahul alleged that the PM is acting like a “Big Boss” spying on Indians by building a personal database via the NaMo App promoted by the government.The BJP hit back questioning why the Congress app was sending data to servers in Singapore.Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Congress president and wanted to know why was Congress deleting its own app on the day it gave a call to delete the NaMo app.Joining in the debate, BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya asked what is the Congress party trying to hide by deleting its own app from the App store.