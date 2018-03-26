GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
On the Day Congress Gave a Call to Delete NaMo App, it Ends up Taking Down its Own

The Congress on Monday found itself on a sticky wicket after it had to take down its app amid allegations that the data captured by it was being sent to Singapore servers.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
On the Day Congress Gave a Call to Delete NaMo App, it Ends up Taking Down its Own
The screenshot showing the Congress app is down.
New Delhi:The Congress on Monday found itself on a sticky wicket after it had to take down its app amid allegations that the data captured by it was being sent to Singapore servers.

The Congress has been targeting the ruling BJP over the Narendra Modi app - the official mobile app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – alleging that it sent user data to a US-based company without consent.




Earlier this morning, Rahul alleged that the PM is acting like a “Big Boss” spying on Indians by building a personal database via the NaMo App promoted by the government.




The BJP hit back questioning why the Congress app was sending data to servers in Singapore.




Union Minister Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Congress president and wanted to know why was Congress deleting its own app on the day it gave a call to delete the NaMo app.




Joining in the debate, BJP’s social media head Amit Malviya asked what is the Congress party trying to hide by deleting its own app from the App store.





| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
