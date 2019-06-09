On a Study Tour to Manipur, RJD MLA Seen Hugging, Dancing With Teen Girl

Guwahati: A Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA, who was reportedly on a study tour in Manipur, was caught on camera dancing with a girl in Moreh town on India-Myanmar border. Accompanied by four men, the Bihar legislator can be seen trying to hold the girl's shoulder even as she removes his hand.

In the video, the men can be seen dancing in a room in the broad daylight, while they take turns to hug the visibly hesitant girl.

MLA Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, along with three other legislators, visited Moreh on June 1 as members of the Committee on Internal Resource and Central Assistance of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Yadav, who represents Pipra (Supaul) assembly constituency and is the chairman of the committee, led the team of MLAs that included BJP's Sachin Prasad Singh, JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Rai and RJD's Raja Pakar.

The members visited Manipur to take stock of the development program being taken up under the Act East Policy of NDA government. According to a report in Imphal Times, the MLAs were guided by the staff of the Manipur State Legislative Assembly. However, it is yet not known if the men spotted in the video were other members of the committee. The report further said that the girl was a teen.