On a Study Tour to Manipur, RJD MLA Seen Hugging, Dancing With Teen Girl
In the video, the men can be seen dancing in a room in the broad daylight, while they take turns to hug the visibly hesitant girl.
The Bihar legislator can be seen trying to hold the girl's shoulder even as she removes his hand
Guwahati: A Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA, who was reportedly on a study tour in Manipur, was caught on camera dancing with a girl in Moreh town on India-Myanmar border. Accompanied by four men, the Bihar legislator can be seen trying to hold the girl's shoulder even as she removes his hand.
In the video, the men can be seen dancing in a room in the broad daylight, while they take turns to hug the visibly hesitant girl.
MLA Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, along with three other legislators, visited Moreh on June 1 as members of the Committee on Internal Resource and Central Assistance of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Yadav, who represents Pipra (Supaul) assembly constituency and is the chairman of the committee, led the team of MLAs that included BJP's Sachin Prasad Singh, JD(U)'s Raj Kumar Rai and RJD's Raja Pakar.
The members visited Manipur to take stock of the development program being taken up under the Act East Policy of NDA government. According to a report in Imphal Times, the MLAs were guided by the staff of the Manipur State Legislative Assembly. However, it is yet not known if the men spotted in the video were other members of the committee. The report further said that the girl was a teen.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Ditches Gloves with Army Insignia After ICC Denies Permission
- Ranveer Singh Gives Style Tips to Deepika Padukone? Netizens Think So
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- After Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau Wants Robert Downey Jr to Win Oscar for Avengers Endgame
- Donald Trump Says Moon is a Part of Mars, Delighted Netizens Roast Him to Space
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s