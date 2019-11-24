Take the pledge to vote

On Sunny Day, Parts of Bangalore South Get Flooded in Knee-Deep Waters; About 250 Families Affected

After hours of repair works, the situation was brought under control by the municipal body and teams of NDRF and SDRF teams were also pressed into action.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:November 24, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
On Sunny Day, Parts of Bangalore South Get Flooded in Knee-Deep Waters; About 250 Families Affected
A car is seen submerged in the flooded water after Hulimavu lake breached in Bengaluru, Sunday, November 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Residents of some areas in Bangalore South were in for a surprise on Sunday afternoon when their homes starting flooding with water though there was no rain. The sudden flooding was caused after the boundary wall of the Halimavu Lake broke, leaving hundreds of houses in the low-lying areas inundated.

Efforts were on to shift around 250 families badly affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers, they said.

The BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Bangalore city Mayor Gautam Kumar visited the area and made arrangements at a near by stadium and community halls for residents to spent the night as their homes were damaged. About 250 families had been affected and efforts were on to shift them to safety and provide food, he told PTI.

bengaluru

After hours of repair works, the situation was brought under control by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). NDRF and SDRF teams were also pressed into services.

The untimely flooding may have taken place due to the damage of lake's wall during the repair work conducted by the Bangalore development Authority (BDA). The BDA was cleaning the lake when the wall collapsed. The Mayor said they would assess the situation once the water level completely recedes. "We will conduct an enquiry against the contractor who was given the job. If necessary we will book a case against him" the mayor said.

(With PTI inputs)

