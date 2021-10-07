On Allegations of Tax Evasion, IT Sleuths Raid Realtors in Mumbai, Satara and Goa

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations connected with some realtors in Maharashtra on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said. They said the raids are being conducted in Mumbai, Satara and Goa.

It is understood that the action is being undertaken as part of an investigation taken up by the department against associates of a state politician. Some entry operators are also being covered as part of the raids, sources said.

Reacting to the development, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “People of Maharashtra will see to what level some can stoop for political issues. I have nothing to say on raids."

(details are awaited)

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.