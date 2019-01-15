English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Army Day, Gen Rawat Warns Pakistan Against Infiltration Attempts
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.
New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference ahead of Army Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.
The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, General Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.
"We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day here.
The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border, General Rawat said.
He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border in the eastern sector. We are carrying out major restructuring and modernisation of Army, he added.
"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China.
"Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said.
The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, General Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.
"We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day here.
The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the western border, General Rawat said.
He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border in the eastern sector. We are carrying out major restructuring and modernisation of Army, he added.
"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China.
"Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
What Happens If There Is A No Deal Brexit?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- Your Favorite Celebrities And Brands Are Celebrating Their Transformation With The #10YearChallenge
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- Japan's Olympic Committee Head Denies Impropriety in 2020 Bid Procedures
- Kumbh Chronicles: Trash Skimmers Clean River Surface At Popular Ganga Ghats
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results