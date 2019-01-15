LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

On Army Day, Gen Rawat Warns Pakistan Against Infiltration Attempts

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border in the eastern sector.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Army Chief Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference ahead of Army Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Army will not hesitate to take strong action to deal with terror activities along the border with Pakistan, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.

The country along India's western border is providing support to terror groups and the Indian Army is dealing with them effectively, General Rawat said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

"We are ensuring moral dominance along border in Jammu and Kashmir," he said while addressing Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day here.

He said new guidelines are being followed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border in the eastern sector. We are carrying out major restructuring and modernisation of Army, he added.

"We will keep reviewing the situation along the eastern border," he said, referring to the border with China.

"Our soldiers will not allow any compromise in guarding the border in the eastern sector," he said. ​
