On Army Day, PM Modi Salutes Courage and Dedication of Soldiers

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the courage and dedication of the soldiers and their families towards the country."Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage, invaluable service and determination of our jawans," he tweeted, adding that he salutes their indomitable courage and heroism.President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army.Chief of the Air Staff and all Air-Warriors of IAF wished the Army personnel and their families.On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.