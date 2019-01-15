English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Army Day, PM Modi Salutes Courage and Dedication of Soldiers
On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the courage and dedication of the soldiers and their families towards the country.
"Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage, invaluable service and determination of our jawans," he tweeted, adding that he salutes their indomitable courage and heroism.
President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army.
Chief of the Air Staff and all Air-Warriors of IAF wished the Army personnel and their families.
सेना दिवस के अवसर पर हमारे जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। हम सभी देशवासियों को अपने सैनिकों के दृढ़ संकल्प एवं समर्पण पर गर्व है। मैं उनके अदम्य साहस एवं वीरता को प्रणाम करता हूं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2019
On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2019
Congratulations to Indian Army : On the occasion of the Army Day, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air-Warriors of IAF wish Indian Army personnel & their families, a very happy #armyday2019 .#ServiceBeforeSelf #स्वयं_से_पहले_सेवा pic.twitter.com/K031722SxI— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 15, 2019
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
