LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

On Army Day, PM Modi Salutes Courage and Dedication of Soldiers

On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Army Day, PM Modi Salutes Courage and Dedication of Soldiers
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the courage and dedication of the soldiers and their families towards the country.

"Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage, invaluable service and determination of our jawans," he tweeted, adding that he salutes their indomitable courage and heroism.



President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army.



Chief of the Air Staff and all Air-Warriors of IAF wished the Army personnel and their families.



On this day in 1949, Lieutenant General K M Cariappa had taken over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.
Armed Forces Week
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram