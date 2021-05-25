On Brink of Covid Unlock, MP Reports Gross Violation as Crowd Gathers for Religious Preacher’s Funeral

Bhopal: At at time when the Madhya Pradesh administration is rolling out a phased unlock process, a major violation of Covid-19 safety guidelines has been reported from Barwani district.

The violation took place during the funeral procession of religious preacher ‘Khali Mastan Baba’. The procession was reportedly taken out in Tikuri town of Barwani a couple of days ago and a video of the said incident had gone viral on Monday.

The video shows scores of locals taking part in the ceremony in a clear breach of the covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms even as the local administration kept warning the locals on loud speakers.

The procession moved from Anand Bedi to Peer Fakhruddin area where the burial took place.

Despite prohibitive norms in place, the locals did not bother about them and went ahead with the procession.

On the complaint of local tehsildar, Okri police booked 22 people under Section 188 of the IPC and 54 of the Disaster Management Act. C S Baghel, in-charge officer of the Okri thana, told News18 that more violators will be identified and booked by the police on the basis of the video footage.

Sources claimed that those recording the incident on mobile phone were stone pelted by the mob and the police are verifying the allegations.

A unlock is being rolled out in phased manner in the state and five districts—Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Bhind — were given partial relaxation from Monday onwards. From Tuesday, Satna administration offered a partial relief by allowing grocery and other shops to remain open till 3pm.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,936 fresh cases, including 572 in Bhopal and 773 in Indore. As tests have crossed the 75,000 mark, test positivity rate has crossed 3.8%.

