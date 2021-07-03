On Cam | 3 Crushed to Death as Car Comes Under Two Trucks, Catches Fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A horrific accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra was reported on Saturday morning when a car, carrying a young family of three, smashed between two trucks and later caught fire. All three passengers died on the spot.

The footage of the disturbing incident was reportedly caught in the rearview camera of another truck that was in front of the car.

The Hyundai i10, in which a young couple and their four-year-old boy were travelling, was hit by a container truck from behind, following which it lost control and was run over by another truck. It later burst into flames.

While the driver of the car suffered grievous injuries and was hospitalised, all the three members of the family died. The man who was driving the container, which turned turtle, was rescued by the patrol team of the Highway Police and admitted to the hospital.

Two days ago, on Thursday, four children were crushed to death and six others injured after a speeding truck ploughed into them on Muzaffarpur-Rewa National Highway in Bihar. The police said that the children were hit from behind when they were playing outside their house near Sariya village in Muzaffarpur district at 8.30 am.

The police identified the three who died on the spot as Anita (4), Manisha (5), and Golu (5). Ravindra Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sariya Police station said the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the fourth victim.

Angry locals caught the driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, he said. They also blocked the highway disrupting traffic for some time.

