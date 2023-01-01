CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » On Cam | Brawl Over 'Selfies With Women' at New Year Party in UP's Greater Noida
1-MIN READ

On Cam | Brawl Over 'Selfies With Women' at New Year Party in UP's Greater Noida

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 12:25 IST

Noida, India

Residents alleged that the men tried to take selfies with women and misbehaved with them.

The brawl took place place in Greater Noida's Gaur City First Avenue society when a few residents confronted some men over their inappropriate behaviour with the women at the event

A clash broke out between two groups at a residential complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida after some men allegedly tried to with the women during a New Year eve celebration event.

The brawl took place place in Greater Noida’s Gaur City First Avenue society when a few residents confronted some men over their inappropriate behaviour with the women at the event. Residents alleged that the men tried to take selfies with the women without consent, which led to an argument and then a physical brawl between their husbands and the accused.

In videos surfacing on the internet, the residents can be seen engaged in a confrontation with the accused men who also try to deal with the crowd using force.

Police took two people into custody following the incident.

Husband of one of the women alleged that the accused men came an “unwanted manner" and tried to tried to click selfie. “When we asked them who are you, they literally dragged me and my friend by our collars and thrashed us. My friend and a few more people have been injured after and our getting treated at a hospital," he alleged.

He added that the accused threatened them by claiming to be in the police, adding that they have created ruckus in the society in the past also.

