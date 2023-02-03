Another Day, Another Dragging: Car Drags Bike for Over 3 Km in Gurugram, Driver Held | On Cam

In yet another hit-and-drag case in the national capital region (NCR), a speeding car allegedly hit a motorcycle and dragged it for about three kilometres in Haryana’s Gurugram on Wednesday night. The man driving the car has been arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the car can be seen dragging the motorcycle in Sector 65 of Gurugram, amid sparks flying, while ignoring attempts by other commuters to stop the vehicle. According to police, the car hit the motorcycle while it was parked along the road and nobody was injured in the accident.

Road rage incident witnessed in gurugram sector 62 where a bike was hit by a car and then was dragged for 4 kms , acc to police 2 people were on the bike.This is the third Hit and run incident in span of 2months in NCR. #gurugramroadrage #hitandrun #roadrage @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/qSZeTajoi4— Harsha chandwani (@harsha19chand) February 2, 2023

The car hit the motorcycle parked along the road on Wednesday night as a result of which the two-wheeler got stuck beneath it. The vehicle dragged it for three kilometres, the Gurugram Police said.

The motorcycle owner, a bouncer by profession, was standing beside it at the time of the accident and narrowly escaped.

As per the motorcycle owner, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when he was returning home from duty. " I had a narrow escape since I was standing near my motorcycle at the time of the incident," he said.

The driver of the car fled leaving his vehicle.

After the video of the incident went viral, police contacted the owner of the motorcycle who filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint of the motorcyclist, an FIR was registered against the car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station.

“We have arrested the accused identified as Sushant Mehta, a resident of Faridabad, and impounded his car. The accused works with a private firm in Sector 63," said Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here