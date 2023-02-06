On Cam | Customer Thrashes Bank Employee Over Loan Issue in Gujarat's Nadiad, 2 Held

Manish Dhangar, an officer at Bank of India’s Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch in Gujarat, was thrashed by two customers over a loan dispute. The police have arrested both the persons for assaulting the employee, who worked at the home loan desk.

According to an IANS report, Dhangar in his complaint said, “On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times, and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth’s friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me."

The incident was caught on the CCTV installed in the bank. Have a look:

The incident took place on Friday (February 3) and a case was registered under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in the Nadiad Town Police Station, an ANI report said. According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because repeated calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy.

One of the customers had taken a home loan from the bank and during audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

