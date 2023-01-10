On Cam | Delhi Police ASI Stabbed Repeatedly Trying to Arrest Man For Mobile Theft, Succumbs to Injuries

Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was publicly stabbed to death in the national capital on Sunday, as he was trying to arrest the accused in a mobile theft case. The accused attacked the ASI multiple times, after which he was taken to the hospital.

The ASI later succumbed to his injuries and his last rites were performed on January 8. ASI Dayal hailed from Rajasthan and was posted in west Delhi. A CCTV video of the attack went viral on social media and was widely shared.

The video shows the ASI arresting the accused, after which he took out a knife and stabbed Shambu Dayal. The ASI fought back but the attacker kept stabbing him several times. The street was fully crowded when the attack took place.

The attacker could be seen threatening the people present with the knife, if they approached him. He was seen fleeing from the scene and the ASI was left bleeding.

According to the police, ASI Shambhu Dayal, posted at West district’s Mayapuri police station, had on January 4 gone to a slum at Rewari Line Phase I after receiving a complaint from a couple alleging that a man had stolen a phone from them and threatened them

Dayal apprehended the accused Anish and was taking him to the police station, but the latter pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt.

