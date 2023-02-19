On Cam: Ex-Sarpanch In Gujarat Showers Cash From His House At Nephew's Wedding 

A former sarpanch in Gujarat’s Mehsana district surprised residents of Agol village in Kekri tehsil when he started showering money from the top of his house during a wedding event. As per reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding.

Videos of Yadav and some of his family members have gone viral, in which a huge crowd can be seen gathered in front of the house to collect wads of cash being showered from the house.

Former sarpanch showers cash at wedding event in Gujarat’s Mehsana.A former sarpanch of a village in Gujarat’s Mehsana showered money on people gathered to witness his nephew’s wedding celebrations.pic.twitter.com/BjkeZgKW67 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 19, 2023

In the video, it can be seen that Razak’s procession is passing through the village when the former sarpanch and his family members started showering Rs 500 notes on people gathered to witness the celebrations from his rooftop.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood song “Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah" from Jodha Akbar can be heard playing in the background, as people standing below the house try to catch the falling notes.

Read all the Latest India News here