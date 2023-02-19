CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Cam: Ex-Sarpanch In Gujarat Showers Cash From His House At Nephew's Wedding 
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:04 IST

Ahmedabad Cantonment, India

The Bollywood song Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah from Jodha Akbar can be heard playing in the background (Image/ Twitter)

Videos of Yadav and some of his family members have gone viral, in which a huge crowd can be seen gathered in front of the house to collect wads of cash being showered from the house.

A former sarpanch in Gujarat’s Mehsana district surprised residents of Agol village in Kekri tehsil when he started showering money from the top of his house during a wedding event. As per reports, money was showered as part of a celebration of Agol sarpanch Karim Yadav’s nephew, Razak’s wedding.

In the video, it can be seen that Razak’s procession is passing through the village when the former sarpanch and his family members started showering Rs 500 notes on people gathered to witness the celebrations from his rooftop.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood song “Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah" from Jodha Akbar can be heard playing in the background, as people standing below the house try to catch the falling notes.

first published:February 19, 2023, 11:02 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 11:04 IST
