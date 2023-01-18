On Cam | Youngsters Seen Hugging on Moving Scooty in Lucknow's Hazratganj, UP Police Probe Underway

Two youngsters were seen riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. However, it wasn’t a usual bike ride, as the duo was seen hugging face to face while the two-wheeler was in motion.

A video of the peculiar incident went viral on social media and was widely shared. This prompted the UP Police to take cognizance of the matter and a probe is underway. The incident took place in the Hazratganj area of the city.

Police is probing a case under the Motor Vehicles Act against two persons for being allegedly indulged in an “indecent act", an ANI report said. In the purported video, the girl could be seen hugging the person driving the scooty.

However, the police have said that there have been two girls over the scooty and they have been probing the matter, as the video of the entire incident has been circulated over social media.

“The couple seen in the video is not a boy and a girl as it appears, but these are two girls. The entire incident is being investigated and another probe under the relevant sections of the MV Act will take place," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central, Rajesh Srivastav said.

