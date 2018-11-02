English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Camera, Bihar Trainee Cops Beat up Seniors and Open Fire After Lady Constable's Death
The protesting trainee cops claimed the commandant did not grant the ailing woman constable adequate leave to get treated.
Trainee cops thrash the commandant in Patna on Friday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Patna: Several police personnel including a commandant were beaten up, the entire police line vandalised and a few rounds of fire opened on Friday as trainee constables went berserk over the death of a lady constable from dengue.
As the news of the death reached the police line, trainee constables smashed furniture and threw stones at seniors who came in sight. The protesters claimed the commandant did not grant her adequate leave to get treated.
Vehicles, including those belonging to officers, were damaged and overturned as two officers of SP rank and a Sergeant Major-cum-DSP became special target of their ire while some media personnel were also beaten up.
Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, donning riot gear, was dissuaded by juniors from entering the police line as the situation was on the boil. He later entered the police line while jawans of the STF, ATS and Bihar Military Police were summoned to bring the situation under control.
After an hour-long disturbance, DIG, Patna Range, Rajesh Kumar said the situation was now under control. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a detailed report on the incident from Director General of Police K S Dwivedi.
Dwivedi told a news channel over phone that the trouble-makers had hardly undergone training for a few days. They were not yet familiar with police work culture and discipline, he added.
Attempts would be made to reform them but those who had indulged in violent acts will be punished. It was also evident that they were instigated by some others. They would be identified during inquiry and stern action would be taken against them, the DGP said.
As to the allegation that the deceased constable had been refused leave, he said she died while undergoing treatment for dengue in a hospital and so any refusal of leave was not the reason for her death.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, while reacting to the incident, said Nitish Kumar has lost control over the law and order machinery.
Patna: Police personnel protest and create ruckus allegedly after an ailing woman constable passed away due to lack of treatment.Protesters claim the commandant did not grant her an adequate leave period to get treated.The commandant was injured after being thrashed by protesters pic.twitter.com/GtJbgN1owL— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018
