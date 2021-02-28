On Camera, Delhi Woman Carrying Child Stabbed to Death While Resisting Snatching Bid

In a gruesome course of events, a young woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher in North-West Delhi on Saturday. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar locality where the 25-year-old woman carrying a child was caught being stabbed while resisting a robbery.

As per a report by NDTV, the victim identified as Simran was returning home from the market at around 9pm when she was attacked by a robber.

The surveillance footage procured showed two women walking when one person approaches them from behind and tries to snatch a chain from one of them. On facing resistance, he stabs one of the women carrying a child with a knife and flees.

A case has been registered by the police while an investigation into the matter is still underway.

Shockingly, this is the second such case of death by robbery reported from the Capital in the last two days. In an earlier incident, a 17-year-old boy was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre on Friday after being brutally beaten up and stabbed by three boys in Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

As per reports, the boy was attacked upon objecting to the actions of the three accused which involved stalking, harassing and passing indecent remarks on the boy’s sister.

The incident took place near Sarvodya Vidhalya No. 2 Kalkaji and the victim was being taken to AIIMS for treatment. The 18-year old sister of the victim who was present with him claimed that the three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks. When her brother objected, they beat him up and one of them stabbed him on the left side of the abdomen and fled from the spot.

All accused were arrested by the Delhi Police.