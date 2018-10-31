On Camera, Lawyers Thrash Two Policemen Inside Senior Cop’s Office in Uttar Pradesh

A police PRO and sub inspector were beaten up Wednesday when they tried to stop a group of advocates trying to 'gherao' the Sitapur police superintendent, the police said.Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chowdhary said the two advocates were arrested earlier for interfering with the duty of government officials, deployed for demolition of a cafe in the city's Civil Lines locality under an anti-encroachment drive.Chowdhary said the cafe, built on an encroached piece of land was occupied by some advocates, who used it for their various illegal activities, including drinking liquor.As the anti-encroachment team reached the spot and began their work, two advocates emerged from the cafe in an inebriated state and created a ruckus, following which they were arrested, the SP said.The police also seized some liquor bottles from the demolished cafe, he said. "Incensed over the arrests, a group of advocates reached the district collectorate and tried to gherao me in my office, where I was having an official meeting," Chowdhary said.As the police personnel present there tried to stop them, they turned violent and began hurling abuses against them, said the SP, adding they then thrashed Public Relation Officer Pradeep Pandey and Sub Inspector Vinod Tiwari."As of now no FIR has been registered," the SP said, adding that strict action will be taken against the assailants.