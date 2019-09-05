On Camera, Mumbai Skyscraper Turns into 'Waterfall'; Twitter in Awe of 'New Tourist Spot'
Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors.
Screengrab/Twitter/@SudarshanEMA
Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a video showing water flowing down a skyscraper in Mumbai went viral on social media as it appeared like a "waterfall" to the onlookers. The 40-second Twitter clip shows water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in the Cuffe Parade area of the city.
The video has been shared on Twitter by K Sudarshan on Tuesday and he captioned it saying, "Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains". Soon, Twitterati erupted with hilarious responses, some suggesting rainwater harvesting and a lot more.
Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/eqPQhGf73V— K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) 4 September 2019
"I hope builder puts a ticket to see this beautiful waterfall. Waterfall view flats should be priced higher," wrote a user.
I hope Builder puts a ticket to see this beautiful waterfall. Waterfall view flats should be priced higher.— Fake Kejriwal (@dArvindKejriwal) 4 September 2019
"This is criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can't the society install a rain water harvesting structure to utilize the water for ground water recharge," wrote another user.
The post has already gained 500 plus re-tweets and around 1,000 likes on Twitter.
Another user named @IGiveGyaan replied: "Make it a tourist destination !!!! Charge tickets."
Make it a tourist destination !!!! Charge tickets— Guru consejero (@IGiveGyaan) 4 September 2019
Move over China. Mumbai has its own waterfall building.https://t.co/FPlASdmw2J— Bimbisara (@Jagota5) 4 September 2019
Around 1,300 people were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bail Bazar in Kurla, where water levels reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.
As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools (government and private) in the city to remain shut for the day, said BMC Disaster Control.
