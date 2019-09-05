Take the pledge to vote

On Camera, Mumbai Skyscraper Turns into 'Waterfall'; Twitter in Awe of 'New Tourist Spot'

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
On Camera, Mumbai Skyscraper Turns into 'Waterfall'; Twitter in Awe of 'New Tourist Spot'
Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a video showing water flowing down a skyscraper in Mumbai went viral on social media as it appeared like a "waterfall" to the onlookers. The 40-second Twitter clip shows water gushing from top of the 40-storey building in the Cuffe Parade area of the city.

The video has been shared on Twitter by K Sudarshan on Tuesday and he captioned it saying, "Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains". Soon, Twitterati erupted with hilarious responses, some suggesting rainwater harvesting and a lot more.

"I hope builder puts a ticket to see this beautiful waterfall. Waterfall view flats should be priced higher," wrote a user.

"This is criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can't the society install a rain water harvesting structure to utilize the water for ground water recharge," wrote another user.

The post has already gained 500 plus re-tweets and around 1,000 likes on Twitter.

Another user named @IGiveGyaan replied: "Make it a tourist destination !!!! Charge tickets."

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors.

Around 1,300 people were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bail Bazar in Kurla, where water levels reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.

As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools (government and private) in the city to remain shut for the day, said BMC Disaster Control.

