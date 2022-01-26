On Camera, Modi, Kovind Bid Farewell to Virat, Elite Horse of President's Bodyguard, at R-Day Parade

As the celebrations of India’s 73rd Republic Day came to a close at Rajpath, what caught the attention of spectators and those watching the parade at home was PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bidding farewell to a special part of the festivities — Virat, the special horse part of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), who retired from service on Wednesday.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15 and is the first horse to receive the commendation for exceptional service and abilities.

The PBG announced the retirement of Virat after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade. The horse has participated successfully in the event for 13 times.

The Hanoverian breed horse was included in the bodyguard family in 2003 and is also called the President’s bodyguard’s “charger”. Considered the most trusted horse during the parade, Virat performed exceptionally well despite his old age during the Republic Day parade and Beating the Retreat ceremony in 2021.

The President’s Bodyguard are the most elite regiment in the Indian Army, handpicked by height and heritage from a pool of thousands and bedecked in the finest regalia befitting their status, Hindustan Times reported.

The 200-strong cavalry unit, have for centuries been assigned to India’s uppermost VIPs, from British viceroys to modern-day heads of state.

Every Republic Day, the horsemen - draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans - escort the president to the stage and give the order for the national anthem to begin.

