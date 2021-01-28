On CCTV, Retired Bengaluru Cop Runs Over Sleeping Stray Dog

A retired police officer reportedly ran over a sleeping stray dog near his house at Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu of Bengaluru on Sunday. According to India Today, the Karnataka Police have booked the cop, identified as 65-year-old Nageshaiah.

The incident apparently took place in South Bengaluru on Sunday and was caught on CCTV. The video of the barbaric act has since gone viral on social media leaving netizens outraged.

According to the police, Nageshaiah and his son were in the car when they spotted a stray dog sleeping in the street.

The video shows their car slowly approaching the dog. And when it didn’t move, they ran him over, leaving him wailing in pain.

The accused then kept driving, and left the scene.

Hearing the cries of the dog, a few locals took the animal to a veterinary hospital.

Nageshaiah has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

The stray dog is undergoing treatment at Bozo Wags LLP Veterinary Hospital and Pet Services and its condition is said to be critical.

Doctors say the chances of the stray’s survival are slim due to its old age and injuries to the spinal cord and legs, the India Today report stated.

Citizens for Animal Birth Control, a Bangalore-based advocacy group, in a statement, said, “The video clearly shows him reversing the car to run over the dog again. The dog is in a critical state and fighting for its life. He has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. We need strict action against the accused and justice for the loving animal that he attempted to murder in cold blood.”