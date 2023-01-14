CHANGE LANGUAGE
On CCTV: RPF Jawan, Passenger Save Woman's Life As She Slips While Boarding Train in Mumbai | Watch
1-MIN READ

On CCTV: RPF Jawan, Passenger Save Woman's Life As She Slips While Boarding Train in Mumbai | Watch

January 14, 2023

The incident was captured on CCTV. (ANI)

In a CCTV footage of the incident, a women can be seen trying to enter the train from one of its gate moments after it starts moving.

A RPF (Railway Protection Force) Jawan, and a passenger saved a woman’s life who fell on the platform while trying to board a moving train at Mumbai’s Dadar Railway Station.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, posted by news agency ANI,  a women can be seen trying to enter the train from one of its gate moments after it starts moving. Her leg then comes between the platform and the moving train, and the Jawan and another passenger come to her rescue.

This comes as incidents of rail accidents are growing. Indian Railways have cautioned people against boarding or deboarding from a moving train, however, despite repetitive warnings some still choose to ignore it.

In December, a mother and her child’s life was saved after they fell from a train while boarding it. The incident took place at Vasai Road Station in Mumbai on December 13, 2022, and was captured on a CCTV camera. The video was shared by RPF India’s official Instagram handle.

In November too, a child and a woman were saved after they fell off a moving local train by two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Mumbai’s Mankhurd Railway Station.

