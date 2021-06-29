On CCTV, Techie's Husband Seen Wheeling Large Suitcase Days Before Her Burnt Body Was Found

Days after a 27-year-old woman’s charred body was found in a suitcase in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, the police have identified it as the body of Bhuvaneshwari Reddy, a Cognizant employee from Hyderabad.

Interestingly, CCTC footage showed Bhuvaneswari’s husband wheeling a red suitcase identical to the one her body was found in out of their home. He had earlier told their relatives that she had died of Covid-19, NDTV reported.

The police now suspect that he murdered her and then tried to dispose of her body.

Bhuvaneshwari lived with her husband Sreekanth and their 18-month-old daughter in Tirupati.

According to the report, Sreekanth was employed as an engineer with an online organisation that fights corruption but he had been unemployed for some months.

Tirupati Urban police chief Ramesh Reddy was quoted by NDTV as saying that CCTV footage showed Sreekanth taking a big red suitcase into their apartment complex and then wheeling it out a while later.

“The body was 90 per cent burnt. Sreekanth bought a big suitcase at Reliance Mart and that is suspected to have been used for the purpose of packing the body. He later tried to burn the body," the police chief was quoted as saying.

The chilling footage shows Sreekanth struggling to hold his toddler in one arm while lugging the now seemingly heavy suitcase with the other.

The police have sent samples from their home and those found on the beyond-recognisable body for forensic examination.

