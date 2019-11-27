Take the pledge to vote

On Constitution Day, Ambedkar’s Statue Vandalised in Azamgarh; 1 Arrested

The statue installed in front of a primary school was reportedly vandalised by drunk miscreants late on Tuesday night.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 27, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
On Constitution Day, Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised in Azamgarh; 1 Arrested
The vandalised statue.

Lucknow: One person was arrested on Wednesday after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised in UP’s Azamgarh late on Tuesday evening on Constitution Day.

The incident was reported from Bhaironpurkala village in Nizamabad area of Azamgarh. The statue installed in front of a primary school was reportedly vandalised by drunk miscreants late on Tuesday night. As the incident came to light on Wednesday, police officials rushed to the scene to pacify angered locals.

A person named Durgesh Yadav has been arrested while hunt is on for his other aides who allegedly vandalised the statue. Speaking to the media, Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh said: “The statue installed in front of the school was vandalised by some drunk miscreants. Police have arrested one person in this connection so far while search is on for others involved. A case has been registered and accused has been sent to jail. The police took prompt action.”

This is not for the first time a statue of Ambedkar has been vandalised in Azamgarh. Last year in December, a statue of Ambedkar was vandalised on his death anniversary in Raja Patti village under Kaptanganj police station.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
