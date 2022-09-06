On Cyrus Mistry’s Death, Mercedes-Benz Says Ready to Provide Clarifications, Cooperating with Authorities

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India, whose car crashed into a road divider killing industrialist Cyrus Mistry and another occupant, has collected the vehicle’s data which will be decrypted for further analysis and said it is cooperating with the authorities probing the car crash.

Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Mistry’s last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai on Tuesday.

Two other car occupants gynecologist Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, and her husband Darius, were on Monday morning shifted by road to a private hospital in Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat where they were taken on Sunday shortly after the accident.

“As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required,” the car manufacturer said in a statement.

The company said it would continue ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping its vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole are recovering. We wish them a speedy recovery,” read the statement.

Inspector General of Police, Konkan range, Sanjay Mohite said a probe will be carried out about the car’s tyre pressure and brake fluid level to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The ill-fated vehicle was 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC, which is equipped with seven airbags overall. The latest version of the all-wheel drive model comes with a price tag upwards of Rs 68 lakh, news agency PTI reported. It has a ‘pre-safe system’ where the front seat belts can be electrically pretensioned in hazardous situations.

As per Mercedes-Benz India website, the GLC’s pre-safe system reduces the forward displacement of the occupants during braking or skidding in an impending accident The fatal accident took place on the Surya river bridge when the four persons were on their way to Mumbai from Gujarat. The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

Preliminary findings say that the SUV could have been travelling at 130-140 kmph when the accident took place. While over-speeding and an “error of judgement” by the driver is suspected to be the cause of the accident, officials privy to the probe say that the condition of the SUV indicate that it was at a speed of 130-140 kmph.

