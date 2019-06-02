Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu started his second term at the helm by extending maternity and childcare benefits to contingency and contractual staff of all state government departments.Earlier, the benefits were available only to regular state government employees. The move will benefit over 20,000 women contingency and contractual employees in various departments.On Sunday, Khandu was given a red-carpet reception at the civil secretariat by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, commissioners and secretaries and staff of the Chief Minister Office (CMP). He was sworn in as the chief minister on May 29 for the second consecutive term.Along with a guard of honour by the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) stationed at the secretariat, Khandu was then accorded a traditional welcome by the CMO staff led by CM’s Secretary Sonam Chombay.The Chief Minister’s wife, Tsering Dolma, accompanied him during the traditional ceremony.The first file signed by Khandu after assuming office dealt with providing 180 days of maternity benefit and 60 days of child-care leave to all women contract and contingency staff.Khandu, who has been at the helm in Arunachal Pradesh since July 2016, took oath on Wednesday after the BJP recorded its first electoral victory in the state by winning 41 of the 60 seats in the Assembly.On Saturday, he distributed portfolios of the new cabinet.Deputy Chief Minister Chow Mein has been given charge of finance, investment, power and non-conventional energy resources, while Nyapin MLA Bamang Felix got home, interstate border affairs, rural development and panchayati raj and parliamentary affairs.