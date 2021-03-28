india

On Day 1 of Maharashtra Night Curfew, a Look at Deserted Mumbai

Visual from Marine Drive in Mumbai on day one of night curfew.

Mumbai’s Marine Drive and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wore a deserted look on Sunday evening as Maharashtra entered into day on of night curfews. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am.

Reminding residents of the coronavirus curbs, Mumbai police tweeted, “8PM-7AM Night Curfew Begins Tonight. Gathering of more than 5 people prohibited. All public places to remain shut till 7 am. Home deliveries, food pickups & other essential services allowed. Mumbai, please cooperate (sic).”

He also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe Covid-19 safety protocol, an official release said. Residential areas in Mumbai with five or more reported coronavirus cases have been ordered to be sealed off.

While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states – Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – are also seeing a rise in cases.

In parts of the country, especially Delhi and Mumbai, authorities have imposed bans or restrictions on the Hindu festival of Holi and the Muslim “day of forgiveness”, Shab-e-Baraat, which are both observed over this weekend.

Holi is usually celebrated with large gatherings in which people smear each other with colour, while Muslim men typically hold large prayer gatherings at mosques on Shab-e-Barat.

first published:March 28, 2021, 21:12 IST