On Day 19 of Agitation, Telangana's Transport Employees Resort to Sit-ins, Meeting MLAs

Hyderabad: Sit-ins and meeting MLAs to submit their representations formed part of the continuing stir of the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which entered the 19th day on Wednesday.

"The employees held sit-ins and met MLAs at some places to submit representations on their agitation," Raji Reddy, a leader of one of the employees unions, said. He reiterated that the unions were ready for talks whenever ever they are invited by the government.

The government on Tuesday said it has decided to examine other demands of the striking employees as unions themselves had withdrawn their demand for TSRCTC's merger with the government.

The TSRTC managing director has appointed a committee, comprising executive directors of the corporation to examine the demands, the Chief Minister’s Office had said in a release.

Members of the committee held a meeting held a meeting on Wednesday over the issue. The government has decided to submit a report to the high court as per the committee's report, which would be submitted in one or two days, the CMO release said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and senior officials following the high court's directive to the TSRTC and employees to hold discussions and settle their disputes before October 28.

The union leaders had initially said they would hold talks only if an announcement over merger of the corporation with the government was made, but during the hearing in the high court, said they would not insist on it. This amounted to the employees withdrawing the demand for merger, the release quoted Rao as having said.

However, a senior leader of the transport employees, Ashwathama Reddy, said the unions have not given up on their main demand of merger. “There is no truth in what the chief minister has said about the TSRTC’s joint action committee (JAC) and unions having withdrawn the merger demand,” he said, while adding that they were ready to sit for talks with the government for a solution to the weeks-old agitation.

The chief minister also noted that the court had urged that 21 issues among the employees' demands be considered, as per its orders and directed officials to study them.

Different employees and workers unions of TSRTC began an indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call by the JAC, demanding its merger with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others.

The employees, workers of opposition parties and others have since then been organising protests all over the state in support of their demands. Ruling out discussions with the unions, the TRS government had termed the stir as "illegal" as they caused immense inconvenience to public.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.